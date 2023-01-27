Hammell on Danzaki, squad strengthening & injury latest
Scott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has been speaking to the media before his side's game at St Mirren this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the press conference:
The signing of Japanase midfielder Riku Danzaki - who arrived in Scotland on Wednesday - is nearing completion and could be done in time for Saturday's game: "It’s just a matter of the paperwork, registration and clearance from Japan and the SFA".
Dazaki is a player "we've been tracking for a while", he has been "desperate" to join Motherwell and will excite the fans.
Hammell didn't rule out further signings but is happier with his squad having already added Mikael Mandron, Shane Blaney and Olly Crankshaw this month.
Last weekend's cup win at Arbroath - Motherwell's first victory in nine games - has to spark a better run of league form and Hammell is still confident of having a successful season.
The signing of Mandron allows Hammell to take "a bit of the weight off" Kevin van Veen as the team has been "heavily reliant" on the Dutch striker this season.
A "couple of niggles" will be assessed for Saturday's game, while defender Bevis Mugabi - out since early November - is back running but still at least a couple of weeks away from a comeback.