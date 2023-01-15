Newcastle 1-0 Fulham: What Silva said

Fulham manager Marco Silva speaking to Sky Sports: "So many things to say about the ref's performance. But first I will say that I am really proud of the players and my team. We had ambition, quality, desire and showed why we are doing so well this season.

"I have to say Newcastle's physicality and quality is really good. From the first minutes, we demonstrated our quality. We did not have enough time to prepare well after we had a tough tough game 60 hours ago. Newcastle were much fresher than us. We never lost our organisation. We showed always that we were very compact as a block. Unlucky afternoon for us.

"The referee. It is a clear penalty, red card for the player and the game would be completely different. The fourth official gave it but the referee made his decision. On Andreas Pereira, it was clear that it was a red card. The red card would have made it completely different, with 10 men. I felt it from the first minute unfortunately.

"Credit to Newcastle, they are a really strong side as well. We missed a penalty and we should have attacked more. Credit to them for not giving us more chances. We knew that we could not press for the full 90 minutes. We were very unlucky this afternoon. Very unlucky the way we lost this game. It went against us."