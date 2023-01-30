St Mirren 1-0 Motherwell: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after yet another league defeat left Motherwell ninth in the Scottish Premiership, only off the bottom on goal difference.

Here's what you had to say:

Matthew: We are in trouble. It’s frustrating as there are more than a few that are not good enough and not fighting for every ball. We just don’t seem to get any luck bringing in strikers at the moment because of injuries. Van Veen has got us goals, but there have been plenty of times where he hasn’t been at the races.

Jim: So poor. No invention, no ideas. Really hard to watch. Regrettably no Mandron or Danzaki. I fear the worst if we do not change our playing style. Unfortunately, I don't think Stevie has the ability to change things. We can see it sitting in the stand. Why can't he?

Anon: Back to reality in the Premiership - tactically inept. We are undoubtedly in serious trouble now. Even with some of his own players in situ, we are unrecognisable as a Motherwell side. Unfortunately the abyss is getting even closer. No doubt the board will dither about what action to take.