Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin believes Aaron Cresswell's red card in the Europa League semi-final was "harsh" and referenced Michail Antonio's "ultra honesty" at the other end.

Cresswell was initially given a yellow card for denying Jens Petter Hauge a clear goalscoring opportunity, but it was upgraded to a red after a video assistant referee review.

"West Ham needed to have everything go in their favour to go through," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The red card was harsh but I thought the referee was within his rights to give it.

"The bit that slightly sticks in my craw is that, at the other end, Antonio was constantly buffed and buffeted, but he didn't lean in and then fall over.

"If he'd done that, he would have got free-kicks all over the place. Is that honesty or naivety? Take your own stance - but that's why I get a bit frustrated."

Ex-Hammers defender James Collins shared Nevin's frustration, but admitted the referee had little option but to dismiss Cresswell.

"He's got the wrong side, tries to wrestle him to win the ball and, by the letter of the law, the referee has to send him off," he said. "It changed the whole complexion of the game."

