Everton's resurgence in form is evidence of a "synergy" between Frank Lampard, his players and the fans, according to Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards.

Two consecutive wins have moved the Toffees up to 16th and they could move four points clear of the drop zone with victory at Watford on Wednesday.

"Something has stirred at Everton since the derby game (a 2-0 loss at Liverpool on 24 April)," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The bond between Frank and the supporters has been special. There is a synergy between the manager, the team and the fans again and that is why they are getting out of trouble.

"Whether they do or they don't, it's now clear he is the manager for them moving forward."

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker agreed, arguing the display in defeat at Anfield has been the catalyst for their revival.

"The switch has flipped since then," he said. "From that performance, the fans started to believe.

"Jordan Pickford has been fantastic and made some unbelievable saves. Fabian Delph has played a big part with his experience and quality dictating games."

Listen to full analysis on Everton and the fight to escape relegation from 16'40 on BBC Sounds