Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces an "impossible" job at the club with the current group of players, says former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "It’s the worst United team I can remember, it really is. They have been pathetic.

"People would criticise Solskjaer and they would criticise Rangnick, but you’re talking about an experienced group of players who at this moment in time just look like they can’t be bothered.

"Their super-egos get in the way. They don’t run around. These boys know how to play football, but there is something seriously badly wrong at the club.

"How is Ten Hag going to solve it? Only two of the starting XI at the weekend are out of contract, so what an absolute cesspit he is walking into.

"Who do you keep? Who do you trust based on performances this season? Who can you rely on? It’s impossible for Ten Hag."

