Maddison wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your Leicester player of the season and James Maddison came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Radio Leicester's Owynn Palmer-Atkin named Maddison in his shortlist, alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jamie Vardy and Daniel Amartey.

The midfielder took 62% of the vote after finishing as the Foxes' top scorer with 18 goals and 12 assists.

Midfielder Dewsbury-Hall came second with 22%, followed by Vardy with 11% and Amartey took 5%.