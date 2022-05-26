Who makes your Wolves team of the season?

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Much of this selection was obvious, but it also highlights some of the problems that lie ahead for Wolves this summer. The three-man line in front of the outstanding Jose Sa were almost unchanged for two-thirds of the season, and it was no coincidence that when injuries struck Max Kilman and Romain Saiss, Wolves began to falter.

Likewise, Nelson Semedo’s increasing value to the team was most effectively highlighted when he wasn’t there. Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcal brought contrasting styles to the same role on the left, and the choice there was a toss-up.

The biggest problems, though, were further forward. Although Raul Jimenez was not the force of two years ago, he was still an automatic pick here, and Daniel Podence was his most consistent supporter – another whose absence in the spring was keenly felt.

Leander Dendoncker divided opinion and, although 3-5-2 with him added to midfield was not always a popular choice, Wolves played some of their best football when he was deployed and his omission from this line-up is the hardest to justify.

With the pattern here requiring a third forward, Hwang Hee-Chan’s early goals arguably pushed him just ahead of other contenders over the season, although his form dipped badly, but neither Francisco Trincao nor Adama Traore, before he left, were consistently effective either.

Pedro Neto, alas, did not really play enough football to qualify; had he been fitter for longer, he would surely have taken that place instead. The biggest upcoming issue of all? If Ruben Neves leaves soon, as everyone expects, who will fill that spot next season?

