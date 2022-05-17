Jackson backs Weghorst to 'find a way out' of goal drought

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson says Wout Weghorst is still adjusting to the Premier League and has backed the striker to find his form.

The Netherlands international has scored twice and made three assists in his 18 appearances since joining the Clarets in January.

Jackson said: "I am not disappointed in him at all. He is new to the Premier League. I think he is still finding his way, as with a lot of players.

"He has high standards and probably beats himself up too much. He has made a really good contribution - all right, the goals haven't come, but he is working on it and he will find a way out of it.

"He knows it's a team game and it's about being all-in. He is going to get the opportunities [on Thursday at Aston Villa and Sunday at home to Newcastle]."

Jackson emphasised the importance of the team sticking together and not focusing on individuals.

He said: "Vyds [Matej Vydra] has come in today on a set of crutches. Ashley Westwood is there. Everybody in the whole place is trying to do their bit.

"For them to see their mate coming in, hobbling around - everyone is all-in on it. That’s a big strength."