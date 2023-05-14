Analysis: Brentford 2-0 West Ham

There has been little doubt this season that Brentford would suffer from second-season syndrome.

Sunday's dominant win over West Ham confirmed a top-half finish and furthers demonstrates that the Bees are becoming an established Premier League side.

When the teamsheet was released with Ivan Toney's name missing, it raised the question of where Brentford's goals would come - considering the forward had scored 20 of the 52 they had in the league at kick-off.

They didn't need to worry.

Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo stepped up and delivered - and should have arguably helped Brentford win by a bigger margin.

Boss Thomas Frank called a top-half finish an "incredible achievement" and the biggest compliment you can pay Brentford is that they looked a Premier League outfit even without Toney.