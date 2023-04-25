Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Chelsea are "clear favourites" in Wednesday’s Premier League game, despite the fact Frank Lampard is yet to win any of his first four games in charge.

The Bees sit five points ahead of the Blues but are also without a win in five league games.

"I think we all know that Chelsea have been struggling a little bit this season," said Frank.

"[They have] very good players. I know they haven't won, but I think clearly in the four games [Lampard] has been in charge they are playing with bigger energy, more intensity on the eye and also on the numbers.

"It's top players, and at the end of the day they bought players for £600m in the past two transfer windows and they haven't forgotten how to play football.

"Sometimes it takes one moment. Now they had a good week to work with them at Stamford Bridge. They are clear favourites of course. They should be. But we hope and believe that we can do something."