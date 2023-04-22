BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Hearts played with a freedom that belied their recent downturn in form. This was the Hearts of earlier in the season with Josh Ginnelly and Lawrence Shankland in full flow and Peter Haring and Cammy Devlin providing solidity in midfield.

And they were not satisfied with six. Ginnelly was denied by Ross Laidlaw; Devlin's rebound was touched on to the bar; Kye Rowles headed narrowly wide at a corner; Shankland forced another Laidlaw save; and substitute Stephen Humphrys went close twice. There was no respite for the visitors.

The challenge for Steven Naismith's side is whether they can replicate this level of performance against top-six sides next month, with Aberdeen playing their game in hand against Rangers on Sunday.