Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell told BBC Scotland: “Obviously delighted with the three points, I thought at times in the first half we got our game going and passed and played and created a few chances, worked their keeper a couple of times.

“Second half became a bit frantic, didn’t it. I think it’s what you want to see as a neutral at this stage of the season, it’s exciting. So many incidents, different scenarios in the game, penalty claims, no pens given, sending off, all that sort of stuff.

“All you can hope for at the end of it is that you come out on the right side of it, so quite clearly we’re delighted with that.

“I watched it back, my take for the one not given is really good refereeing. It’s a good challenge from Callum [Butcher] and a good decision from the officials. From what I’ve seen, again, purely my opinion, I know others will say different.

“It comes off the lads hand and the guys have looked at it and felt on this occasion it was a penalty."