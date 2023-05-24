Dowell 'will kick on here' - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale: “I’m delighted to get Kieran and he is a boy I have known for quite a while as when I was at Liverpool he was at Everton.

“He played for England Under-21 and then got a move to Norwich and played in the Premier League. They have had changes of coaches, so he comes in and knows three or four of the dressing room.

“We have missed a lefty since we lost Joe Aribo. He is similar to Tom Lawrence, Scott Arfield, Todd Cantwell that he can play in midfield or up a line.

“I think he will kick on here and someone who will be seen as a good signing over time and I am looking forward to working with him.”