Jurgen Klopp expects "a super difficult and super intense game" against a Leicester City side fighting for Premier League survival.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: "It was my first season I arrived here Leicester won the league. A very special story that will stay forever.

"Now the situation is obviously completely different. I saw the game against Everton. They had really good spells in the game, a really good footballing team. When you are in a relegation battle you are not the best version of yourselves and that is what makes it so difficult to be there.

"What we have to expect is a team who wants to stay in the league and will fight for that with all they have. That’s what we have to expect and what I told the boys at the start of our training week.

"This is now the real fight and we have to make sure we are ready for that. A home game for Leicester and the game after us is Newcastle so that’s not an easy game as well.

"They need all the points they can get and I expect a super difficult and super intense game to be honest. A big fight with brilliant footballers on the pitch and that makes it tricky."