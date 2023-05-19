Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace's Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Hodgson has confirmed Jeffrey Schlupp will miss this weekend's game because of a "personal issue". He also confirmed the rest of the squad is fit apart from previously injured players including Wilfried Zaha.

He also added it was "not looking likely" that Zaha would return before the end of season due to the strain he has got.

Asked about Zaha's long-term future at Palace, Hodgson said he "didn't know" but that there were "plenty of reason's why he could stay if he wanted to and why the club would want him to."

Hodgson doesn't think it is "unrealistic" that Palace could compete for European places like West Ham and Fulham, but that it would "take some years or some massive investment and capital in the club if we want to start competing with Man City".

On his future with the club, he said it "will take care of itself" and he's "happy to let it do so".

He praised Marco Silva and his former club Fulham, adding: "It is always a pleasure to attend a game [at Craven Cottage], a lot of people I worked with are still there and I regard a lot of the people there as friends."

Sign up for Crystal Palace news notifications