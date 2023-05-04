Sean Dyche belives recent performances have shown Everton are "on the right track" but he still wants more consistency.

The Toffees are winless in seven, but a much-improved performance against Leicester on Monday has given a glimpse of what they are capable of and brought the "feel-good factor" back to Finch Farm.

"It’s a quality of performance that we want to build," said Dyche.

"We have done that in certain games, particularly against Arsenal when we first got here. It shows it is in there - it’s the consistency I’ve been searching for."

Everton managed 23 shots at King Power Stadium - their most in a Premier League fixture for three-and-a-half years - and were disappointed to only take a point from the relegation showdown.

Nevertheless, Dyche was encouraged by what he saw.

"The Leicester performance was a mixture of what we want," he said. "Good energy and good detail, apart from the mistakes from the goals. We looked a real threat constantly and I was pleased with the team performance.

"It reaffirms to them that we are on the right track. I know we aren't in the league and the table, but in the performances

"We didn't get the full reward for it but we did get the reward of the feel-good factor and rightly so. It's not easy going on the road in the Premier League."

With another away day up next time, this time at high-flying Brighton, Dyche is keen to harness the positives from Monday.

"The thing is, it's parked really quickly," he said. "We have to use it wisely, but then you have to go and deliver it again.

"It can't be once every few games, it has to be consistent. That is what I have been talking about on the training pitch and what I have been talking about through the media about our performances."