Sean Dyche has stressed the need for his players to remember the "stakes are high" in their battle for Premier League safety.

The Toffees find themselves sitting 19th in the table and two points off safety as they head into a crucial match against relegation rivals Leicester on Monday.

The Everton boss is without a win in six matches and said: "The stakes have been high since I got here.

"The stakes should be high, by the way. A club like Everton, the stakes should be high. That's what the players need to remember. They need to be high at this football club.

"If we go down there, take on the game and win, then it creates a different atmosphere and the belief floods back in very quickly.

"It's strange how quickly it can turn around."

The Merseyside club know they need to win the game to have a realistic chance of extending their 69-year stay in the top flight of English football.

"The key point is you making it happen, I can't emphasise that enough. I say it to the players constantly - you make things happen in football," added the former Burnley manager.

"Now and again you get a lucky one but even that doesn't really build belief. The ones that build belief are when you take it on, then deliver and get a result."