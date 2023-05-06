Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace: What Mason said

Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we carried the game to the opposition. Kane scoring, Sonny had a good moment too so overall we deserved it.

“It was tough and gritty at times. Palace are in a good moment and made it difficult but we are very happy with the three points and a clean sheet.

“We just wanted to try and keep them a bit further up the pitch. We know they have individual brilliance so we did not want them on the edge of our box.

“It is not easy to keep clean sheets in this league so after the week we had it is a positive. I’m happy with the squad as everyone has worked hard this week and without being together we don’t win. So a good day."

On Harry Kane moving up to second on the Premier League all-time scorers list: “Harry is just Harry. It is a clinical finish. His overall play was outstanding,. He’s a team player but all his individual accolades are well deserved.”