'I'm a bit gutted it was a bit too late for me' - Elliot on life after Newcastle

Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot has joined their North East neighbours Gateshead as technical director.

Elliot, who left Watford earlier this summer, has been reunited with his former Magpies team-mate Mike Williamson, who is Gateshead's player-manager.

The 36-year-old will also have a role on Williamson's coaching staff and has been registered as a player.

Elliot spent nine seasons at St James' Park before leaving in 2020 and is a popular figure on Tyneside.

He told BBC Radio Newcastle the club has an exciting future thanks to last year's takeover.

"Newcastle are going to go on a huge journey now, which is going to culminate in Premier League titles and Champions Leagues - or at least challenging for them," he said.

"It's just great for me to see that the hope is back for the fans and for the lads.

"Some of the lads have been there a long time and they just really deserve to play at a club that's ambitious and under a manager who is a just top manager.

"For Newcastle fans, the optimism is just brilliant, and not having the same questions of 'what's (Mike) Ashley doing?'.

"They're signing players like Bruno and Saint-Maximin - who came in before - and you've got players that are exciting the fans and who want to be there because they want to be successful. It's a whole mentality shift.

"I'm a bit gutted it was a bit too late for me, but I'm just buzzing for the people who are at the club who had to go through tough times. Now, everyone can benefit, and just enjoy what will hopefully be a very successful period."

