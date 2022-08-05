George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has wished goalkeeper Bernd Leno well after ending his four-year spell at Arsenal by joining Fulham.

"It was a professional relationship that was difficult to sustain," he said.

"He is a player that has always started games and he is an international player.

"He will be remembered here but in football you have to make decisions to play the way you want to play. Bernd has found a move that he is happy with and his family are happy with and we wish him the best."

Leno is likely to make his Fulham debut on Saturday against Liverpool in the early kick-off.