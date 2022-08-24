We asked you for your thoughts on what is going wrong this season and how Jurgen Klopp might put it right.

Here are some comments:

Peter: The midfield is either at the start or end of their careers. With the exception of the injury prone Keita. They need a finished article ball-playing midfielder in his prime. Without this the top four could be a struggle.

Aarif: Liverpool ascended to the top with their relentless intensity, especially in midfield. It's baffling why we didn't enter the market for Bissouma at the reduced price to reinvigorate that crucial area because the current players simply cannot be relied upon to stay fit for sustained periods. Keita needs to be moved on, perhaps in a swap for Laimer.

Ben: For me the form of Fabinho is the most worrying. Our attack relies heavily on the fact that he can break up any counter-attack before it puts pressure on the defence. An understudy for him would be my main priority.

Zak: Cannot expect the midfield to function with players in their 30s or just starting out in their teens. We need a quality midfielder - mid 20s - now to drop in and play consistently. Thiago was always going to miss games like Naby. Nothing new there. I hate to scold Milner, Jordan and Fabinho. They’ve put a shift for a number of years. Not good enough anymore.