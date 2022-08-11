Southampton: Ray Hunt, In That Number, external

Both Southampton and Leeds have had very similar paths since the Premier League's inception back in 1992. Both have had brief forays in Europe, both have faced relegation to the third tier. They've both gone through upwards of 20 managers. They've faced financial uncertainties and entered administration just two years apart. From re-joining the top flight, their similarities have continued with both Ralph Hasenhuttl and Jesse Marsch amongst the favourites for the first sacking.

However, this is an easy one. Saints have spent a total of 23 seasons in the top flight versus Leeds' 14. It took Leeds 16 seasons to get back, whereas Saints spent a mere seven seasons and enjoyed back-to-back promotions in the process.

While Leeds remained listless in their Championship funk, Saints were relishing successful spells under Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman, travelling to the San Siro and reaching a League Cup final.

You also have to account for the amount of money spent. Leeds have easily breached the £200m mark while Saints have been nowhere near that, making superstars on a shoestring budget. Leeds are also considered to be in the top half of Premier League wealth, reaching far above Saints. And what do they have to show for it?

Saints have played more, won more, gained more points and scored more goals. The decision is clear.

Leeds: Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

Ask any non-Leeds or Southampton fan this question and you'll get the same answer - Leeds.

Under David O'Leary and Eddie Gray in 1998-2002, we did not finish outside the top five in the Premier League. We also made it to the semi-finals of the Uefa Cup and Champions League. Can Southampton say that they've ever competed in the Champions League? No.

They spent most of the first ten years of the Premier League fighting relegation. We can't relate. We spent seven of those years in the top five, with our highest finish in third place - something that Southampton have never achieved, with their highest finish being sixth place.

Our overall level of quality in our years spent in the Premier League is also far superior. They might have just finished above us last season but I have no doubt that we will finish far above them this season, thanks to our exciting new signings.

Have your say and check out the rest of this weekend's debates here