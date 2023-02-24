Cup win can provide 'bounce' in treble tilt - McGregor

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic captain Callum McGregor says beating Rangers to retain the League Cup can give his side a “bounce” towards a potential treble this season.

The Parkhead club are nine points clear in the title race and visit Hearts in the Scottish Cup last eight next month.

The first silverware of the season is up for grabs at Hampden on Sunday and McGregor said: "It's obviously important in terms of the context of the season as well.

“If we can be successful, it gives us a bounce to continue the rest of the season and try to be as successful as we can.

“We all get the rewards as a team if we all turn up and do the right things. The full focus is on the players and what we have to do on Sunday.

“You want to be involved in big games, in games of consequence where things are on the line. That’s what excites you as a player.”