Aberdeen v St Mirren: Team news

Defensive arrivals Mattie Pollock, on loan from Watford, and Angus MacDonald, formerly of Swindon Town, plus Blackburn Rovers forward Dilan Markanday, could make their Aberdeen debuts, but on-loan Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter is still awaiting confirmation of his visa.

Defender Liam Scales is suspended, goalkeeper Kelle Roos remains out and full-back Jack MacKenzie has missed several games through injury, while defender Anthony Stewart and forward Vicente Besuijen have exited on loan.

St Mirren could hand debuts to their two new loanees - Dundee United striker Tony Watt and Southampton defender Thierry Small.

Midfielder Keanu Baccus returns from suspension, while goalkeeper Trevor Carson is fit despite picking up a knock at the weekend.

But defender Richard Tait has had a setback in his recovery from groin surgery while striker Jonah Ayunga misses out through injury along with centre-half Joe Shaughnessy.