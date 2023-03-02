Well appoint Frail as assistant manager

Motherwell have announced the appointment of Stephen Frail as the club's new assistant manager.

The 53-year-old brings a wealth of experience having previously worked at Morton, Hearts, Celtic, Dundee United, and the Northern Ireland national team.

“When I took the job, I knew I wanted an experienced head in the dugout with me,” manager Stuart Kettlewell said.

“Stephen is highly regarded and respected in the game and is someone who has coached at various different levels, at club and international level.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Stephen and hopefully forging a successful time at Motherwell.”