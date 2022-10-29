B﻿y Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Lee Johnson spoke about "positive signs" with his team pre-match, which was a bold statement given they came into this game on the back of three straight defeats.

But this was the most convincing his side have been all season as they played some lovely one-touch football, and crucially were able to find the back of the net in style.

Kukharevych looks a real find as he added his second goal in as many games, having torn around the pitch all game. The strength and poise for his goal was mightily impressive.

Henderson has been used sparingly of late but was good in midfield alongside Newell. Overall, there is plenty to build on.