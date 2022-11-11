Arteta on White, being top at Christmas and Wolves
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s visit to Wolves on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Arteta believes Ben White "fully deserves" his place in England’s World Cup squad: "Look at his career and how far he has come in a short period. That says everything about the player’s ambition and the consistency he has achieved."
He said the opportunity to be top at Christmas with a win on Saturday does not motivate him: "It will be great, but our focus is to play better every single day."
Arteta has told his players not to worry about getting injured: "We discussed this before – if you’re thinking about injuries, it will probably happen. I told them they are professional athletes and the risk is always there so [they need] to do their job and commit in every action."
He would not be drawn on transfer plans: “I’ve said from day one that the demands on us are huge. We have competed in a really impressive way up to now. Of course, if we can improve the team we will do so, but this window is so unpredictable, especially with the World Cup."
On Wolves, who have new manager Julen Lopetegui taking charge on Monday, Arteta said: "They are in a moment with very special circumstances. Steve [Davis] has done a really good job. We’re playing them on a Saturday night at their stadium - it will be busy and it will be a tough game."