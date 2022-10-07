Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Saturday's 15:00 BST kick-off against Wolves at Stamford Bridge is not being television in the UK, but Chelsea's following five matches are.

However, one fixture stands out for all the wrong reasons. The home game against Manchester United on Saturday, 22 October still has no official kick-off time, a mere 15 days away.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust released a statement, external on Wednesday criticising the situation. It points out that fans need to know in order to book travel, time off work and accommodation if necessary.

Bearing in mind the cost of living crisis and the price of national rail tickets, this is, frankly, unacceptable. Supporters, who provide more than just the backdrop for the television cameras, should be treated better.

If fans did not show up, not only would viewing figures plummet at home and overseas, but clubs would make huge losses and the spectacle of games would disappear.

Playing in empty stadiums during the Covid pandemic was a short-term measure. Football would cease to exist in the long run if that situation returned.

Clubs treat supporters as customers and not partners in their journeys and successes together. But even 'paying customers' have a right to expect better - much better in fact.