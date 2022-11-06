Hearts manager Robbie Neilson's delight at three points won against Motherwell is heightened by the fact it comes after the long-haul Europa Conference League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.

"I thought the players were outstanding," he tells BBC Scotland. "We had to really fight and show the spirit.

"The fans brought the energy to the pitch and it was reciprocated. It shows the spirit we have here."

Hearts' victory came despite having to play more than 50 minutes down to 10 men and Neilson questioned the sending off of midfielder Jorge Grant for a strong challenge at 0-0.

"I don't think it's a red card," he says. "The referee has made a decision quickly. With VAR, I'd hope he'd go have a look at it. We have the monitors at the side.

"His explanation to me was that Jorge was high. I don't think he was out of control or reckless."

H﻿earts next travel to Ibrox, where the second-top hosts will be smarting from Sunday's defeat by St Johnstone.

"Rangers is going to be a very, very tough game," Neilson adds. "We have to make sure we bring our best. It's a tough game but one we look forward to."