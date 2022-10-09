Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BT Sport: "We were quickly 1-0 down but the reaction of the team was good. One of our aims is to deal better with setbacks and they stayed composed, played out of the game. It was quite impressive from our side.

"In the first half we were pressing well. Everton did not come out and it was difficult for them to get a lot of crosses in, we didn't allow them and I am happy with that.

"Casemiro will anticipate quickly and we saw during the game how important he is, winning a lot of balls. He also played the ball for Ronaldo. He grew into the game.

"Martial had a problem in his back, he was important. We were happy with all the subs, Ronaldo got the winning goal and Varane showed his importance with his organisation and heading capacity.

"The ball can always come in, we should have scored already for a third and then it was game over. That is the next step we have to make, happy with the result of course and also for a lot of periods happy with the performance.

"Goodison Park is difficult, the crowd behind but they are in a good run, seven games unbeaten."