Liverpool will rival Manchester United for the signing of Benfica's 18-year-old Portugal Under-21 centre-back Antonio Silva. (O Jogo, via Teamtalk), external

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are set to offer an improved three-year deal to 26-year-old Spain forward Marco Asensio, who had been linked with a move to Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham after turning down a previous offer. (Ser Deportivos via AS - in Spanish), external

