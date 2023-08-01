Former Leicester City Winger Matt Piper discussing new singing Stephy Mavididi on the When You're Smiling podcast: “I’m excited. I’ve watched his YouTube clips and he looks like the type of exciting, edge-of-your-seat player that I was asking for.

“He's a young player, big contract, exciting player and he may go straight into the team. He’s got every chance of starting against Coventry I think.

“Some of the young boys have been really good off the left side, but when you’re bringing in someone like Mavididi who has that pedigree he’s going to be the go to guy at the minute.

“I’ve looked over his history, he’s been at Arsenal, Juventus, Montpellier and he’s a good player.

"I don't think he’s reached his ceiling yet. I think we’re going back to our old model of signing young, exciting players that are yet to reach their ceiling."

Listen to the full episode here