Alisson is not about to leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, but he is unusually concerned for the Reds this summer: "It won't happen yet, but who knows what could happen over the next two weeks or next summer.

"I am not used to talking about Liverpool the way I have over the past few days. I am not used to them going into this stage of the window worrying about which players they can keep hold of.

"This is a situation we have not seen them in for a long, long time. They were the club that got recruitment done quietly and efficiently, and were always very impressive - but I don't know where they are going now.

"They have been linked with Joao Palhinha and Cheick Doucoure - everybody knows Liverpool have got money to spend and they are scrambling around to try to find a defensive midfielder.

"The fact we are finding comfort from news that Alisson does not want to go anywhere shows what disarray they are in."