Kettlewell accuses referee of showing cup disrespect - gossip

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell says he is disappointed in referee Kevin Clancy for failing to play the correct amount of stoppage time in the group victory, accusing the official of showing a lack of respect for the competition. (Glasgow Times), external

Meanwhile, Lennon Miller hopes his Motherwell goals are making his late mum proud after another standout performance from the teenager in Saturday's Viaplay Cup win over East Fife. (Daily Record), external

Read all of Sunday's Scottish football gossip.