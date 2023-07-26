Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Manager Mauricio Pochettino says that Chelsea need to sign "at least one more" central midfielder - even if they keep Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has been the subject of interest from West Ham United and Chelsea have been pursuing a deal for Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

"It depends on the situation of different players. I think we need at least one more and we are working on that," said Pochettino.

"It depends on what is happening in the next few weeks. We will decide and take a decision.

"We are working, the club is working on that. We need to add some players there. We need one more with some more experience."