T﻿ransfer news: City make £70m Paqueta bid

Manchester City are interested in West Ham and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, but the Hammers are reluctant to sell. (Talksport)

Pep Guardiola's side have made an opening £70m bid for Paqueta though, which West Ham are set to reject. (Ge Globo - in Portuguese)

Meanwhile, 33-year-old right-back Kyle Walker has decided to stay at City, despite reaching a previous agreement to join Bayern Munich. (Athletic - subscription required)

