Glen Rea has given an emotional final interview after leaving Luton Town on deadline day.

The defensive midfielder made more than 200 appearances in seven years at Kenilworth Road but a knee injury suffered on loan at Wigan in the 2021-22 season limited his ability to break back into the side.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at League One Cheltenham Town, he has now left the Hatters permanently, but told the club's video channel, external of his pride at representing them.

“It’s been a real privilege to be part of,” he said. “I had a real sense of pride when playing for this club and I just want to thank everyone and wish them all the best.

“I have not got the words to describe how good the last seven years of my life have been.”

Rea’s bond with the fans is such that he now counts himself as a Luton supporter, a switch in allegiance he had not anticipated.

“I’m a Brighton fan but I went to the Brighton game and sat in the Luton end!” he said. “It was a switch and I thought, ‘Wow, I’m Luton here!’

“I don’t want to disrespect Luton fans as I know there are many who have been supporters from the day they were born and will be until the day they die.

“But the club has touched me that much, it’s going to be a part of my life going forward.”

