Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has said the proposed European Super League idea was a "disaster for lots of reasons".

In April 2021, it was announced that six Premier League clubs, including Spurs, had agreed to team up with some of Europe's elite to break away and form their own league.

But fans of all six protested, forcing them to rethink the situation.

Speaking at a fans' forum, Levy said he stood by his initial decision to agree to the new proposition, but that there were many reasons it didn't work.

"Under the new Premier League rules, we can't consider leaving without its consent and the FA's consent. All I'd say is we will always act in the best interests of this club and I stand by the decision we made. We were prepared to have a conversation regarding the European Super League.

"It was not leaving the Premier League. It was about forming a new European league that would run alongside it. It was a disaster for lots of reasons."