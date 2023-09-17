Full-time: Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea

Bournemouth and Chelsea continued their lacklustre starts to the Premier League campaign with a forgettable goalless draw.

The Cherries are yet to win in the league under Andoni Iraola, while Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have one win to show from their five league games.

Chelsea had the better chances with Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling hitting the woodwork and Levi Colwill having a goal disallowed for offside.

New Blues signing Cole Palmer had a chance to win the game late on but shot straight at Neto.

Bournemouth had chances to win too with Dominic Solanke forcing a Robert Sanchez save and heading wide.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?

Cherries fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

How did you rate the side's performance, Blues fans?

Follow all the reaction here