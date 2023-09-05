Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Tottenham Hotspur are a team now more than ever and it’s all down to Ange Postecoglou. Early days still, but if we continue on this path, the future is very bright and who knows what kind of history we can write.

We are a team; as fans we are the most jubilant we’ve been for a long time, and the players are playing for each other, for the manager and for the badge.

Our captains are excelling in their leadership roles; Son Heung-min looks to be back to his best after scoring an effortless hat-trick, Cristian Romero is scoring goals instead of receiving cards and every time James Maddison touches the ball the outcome is pure gold.

I love the fact that the goals are spread across the team, again it’s a "team over individuals" mentality, and even better that we didn’t shut up shop after taking the lead at Burnley but we were hungry for more.

We got all the transfer targets that the manager wanted and while our immediate starting line-up (plus a couple of subs) are excellent, I am a little worried about how we would perform if we lost a few key players to injuries. On the other hand, with no European football, we’re only playing a game a week so hopefully we needn’t worry about that.

Is this the season something glorious will happen? Only time will tell.