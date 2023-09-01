Beale on Celtic, Europa League draw, Champions League exit and transfers
- Published
Martin Dowden, BBC Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking prior to his side's crucial league match against Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.
Here are the main points from his press conference:
Says he expects no further significant transfer business before the window closes and it's "onwards and upwards with this group of players".
He believes his new signings are ready for the test of a match against Celtic adding that Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence are all available.
Reiterated how "bitterly disappointed" he and the squad are at exiting the Champions League saying elements "were not good enough" and that he understands anger from fans given the score line.
Said now is not the right time to "pick the bones out of Wednesday" and they must show a big response against Celtic.
He stated the Europa League aim is to be in the knockout stages after Christmas now they know their opponents.
The domestic aim was to be top of the league come the international break and if they achieve that they'll be in a good place.