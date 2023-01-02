'It won’t be a super-busy January' for Southampton

Nathan Jones says Southampton fans should not expect a "super busy" January transfer window, but has not ruled out a return to St Mary's for centre-back Jan Bednarek.

The Poland international is on a season-long loan at Aston Villa, but has only started one Premier League match this term.

Jones said: "There's certain positions that we want to strengthen in because we need help and competition in those positions.

"That (defence) is one position where we would like to strengthen, but I'm not going say names or anything now because there's a lot going on and it won’t be a super-busy January.

"But we would like to make sure that the squad we go into January with and the one we come out of it with will be stronger and better."