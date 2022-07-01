We asked for your thoughts on Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter and whether this is confirmation his Chelsea career is over.

It's safe to say you're not expecting him to return:

Kev: Both Chelsea and Lukaku will move on from this. He won't want to come back, we won't want him but Inter or any other club should be made to buy him! No favours to him or clubs!

Kerim: Shouldn't have brought him back. Should've brought back Tammy.

Glenn: Confidently predict he will never wear blue again.

William: Chelsea are the best team in the world right now but there is no way Lukaku will be seen at Stamford Bridge again. They are putting him on loan to try to drive up the price that they can sell him for. A complete waste of money in my opinion.

Steve: Let him stay in Italy. We don’t want him back ever. He is the worst investment Chelsea have ever made. He has acted like a spoilt child. Good riddance.