James Balagizi has signed a new Liverpool contract and joined Crawley Town on loan for the 2022-23 season.

The 18-year-old midfielder was part of the Reds side that reached the FA Youth Cup final in 2020-21.

He joined Liverpool as an under-11 player and was on the bench for two first-team domestic cup games last season.

League Two outfit Crawley, who have appointed Kevin Betsy as manager this summer, begin their new season at Carlisle on 30 July.