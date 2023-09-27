'We're disappointed but we are trying to go forward'

Unai Emery isn't using tiredness as an excuse after Aston Villa suffered their first home defeat since February in their Carabao Cup loss to Everton: "It's not [about being] tired. I don't want to use all our effort with the players each match. We are trying to keep a balance with some different players but trying to be competitive.

"We're disappointed with the start and mistakes we made but we are trying to go forward and building the team. We made the second mistake quickly [in the second half] and it was difficult to come back.

"We have to move on quickly, try to recover the players for Saturday [against Brighton] because we need the best performance."