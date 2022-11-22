'Touch, touch, back of the net' - United's Three Lions
The Devil's Advocate have been discussing Manchester United's players at the World Cup in their latest episode, with a focus on England after Monday's win over Iran.
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw both started for the Three Lions, with Marcus Rashford coming off the bench to score.
United fan Michala Hulme said: "I’m really happy for Luke Shaw and I'm really happy for Marcus Rashford.
"How good was Rashford when he came on? Literally touch, touch, back of the net. At the start of the season I thought maybe it was time to move on and grow his game a bit, but he has played well this season and I’m so glad. Sometimes there is a bit of a disconnect as to how players perform for their club compared to their country."
On Maguire, she added: "He hasn’t been getting game time for Manchester United, so starting him was a bit of a risk. He’s not really done much wrong has he in an England shirt? It was a bit of a risk but again, he’s not let Southgate down."