The Devil's Advocate have been discussing Manchester United's players at the World Cup in their latest episode, with a focus on England after Monday's win over Iran.

H﻿arry Maguire and Luke Shaw both started for the Three Lions, with Marcus Rashford coming off the bench to score.

U﻿nited fan Michala Hulme said: "I’m really happy for Luke Shaw and I'm really happy for Marcus Rashford.

"﻿How good was Rashford when he came on? Literally touch, touch, back of the net. At the start of the season I thought maybe it was time to move on and grow his game a bit, but he has played well this season and I’m so glad. Sometimes there is a bit of a disconnect as to how players perform for their club compared to their country."

O﻿n Maguire, she added: "He hasn’t been getting game time for Manchester United, so starting him was a bit of a risk. He’s not really done much wrong has he in an England shirt? It was a bit of a risk but again, he’s not let Southgate down."

Listen to the podcast on BBC Sounds