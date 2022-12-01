R﻿oss County academy graduate Dylan Smith has praised the help of his experienced team-mates since breaking into the first-team squad.

T﻿he defender, who has made two cameo appearances for Malky Mackay's side, signed a two-year apprenticeship contract with The Staggies in the summer.

"﻿It's been great," said the 16-year-old to the club's social media, external. "Making my debut, training hard with the team who have made me feel welcome. I've just got to keep working from here, get the training sessions in, gym work done, keep developing myself and hopefully push on further."

The Scotland Under-17 international made his debut at Ibrox against Rangers in August.

"﻿I've always watched Scottish football growing up so coming on in front of 50,000 fans, it was a dream come true," he added.

"﻿My family are really proud. My mum and gran always try to make it down to the games, always supporting me wherever the game is.

"﻿All the players have helped me. If you make a mistake, they are right there behind you picking you up. The centre-backs, they know what it's like, Keith Watson especially, he's deep into his career so he has all the tips for me."