'It's fantastic he wants to be a part of this journey'

Steven Gerrard believes Philippe Coutinho will "go up another level" following his agreement to join Aston Villa permanently.

The Brazil attacking midfielder has scored four goals in 16 matches since his arrival at Villa Park, including the equaliser against Manchester United in a 2-2 draw on his debut.

"I was aware a little bit before it was announced yesterday, and I think it’s fantastic news for everyone connected with the club - most importantly the supporters," Gerrard said.

"The reaction has been very positive because you’ve seen over the last five months he's played very well. There’s still loads left in him, in our opinion.

"To have him here full-time and settled, he’ll go up another level - because that feeling of knowing where he’s going to be playing his football for the next four years will help him settle.

"He’s a player who needs to feel wanted; he needs to feel support. Everyone has played a part – me, the coaching staff, all the support staff and, most importantly, the owners, Christian Purslow and Johan Lange have made him feel really special.

"That’s where the decision’s come from. He feels really happy here and it’s fantastic that he wants to be part of this journey."