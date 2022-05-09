Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

It was another miserable day on Saturday for Watford fans. Relegation was sealed with a limp performance at Crystal Palace. The strategy appeared to be avoid getting beaten four or five nil.

The Hornets wouldn't have scored if they were still playing now. They had one shot on target and lacked any attacking intent. But that wasn't the talking point.

At the end of the game Roy Hodgson didn't acknowledge the Watford fans, who were admittedly on the other side of the pitch and in the corner. As he walked back to the dressing room he was in front of his old Palace fans, who were, of course, going to serenade him and he appreciated the gesture, waving and smiling back.

When he was questioned about it afterwards Hodgson said the Watford fans were 'too far away' to acknowledge and didn't see what the fuss was about. But on the day relegation was confirmed the Hornets supporters were never going to like this and it's caused another storm.

For me, of much more concern afterwards was how Hodgson viewed the game rather than 'wavegate'. Hodgson was 'proud of the team' and felt it was 'a really good effort', one of the better away performances.

This is worrying with three games still to go. It seems an acceptance that he doesn't expect too much from his Watford team and an admittance that the strategy now is damage limitation. I would understand if it was Liverpool or Manchester City. But this was a below mid-table Palace team who had won nine games all season.

Hodgson has nothing to gain in these last three games, starting with a resurgent Everton on Wednesday. He's 74 years old, unloved by the Watford faithful and more worrying for me unwell.

He has had shingles and has been in a bad way. On Thursday he told us that he had a constant headache and didn't feel right.

Why is he putting himself under more pressure when there is no need to? Watford are down. These games mean nothing now. He says he won't walk away but I hope he reassesses for his own sake.